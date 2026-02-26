Wolves star Mateus Mane given message ahead of international decision

The 18-year-old has been a shining light in an otherwise dismal season for Wolves, bursting onto the scene under Rob Edwards in the second half of the season and scoring impressive goals against West Ham and Everton.

Mane has become a key member of the starting XI since the turn of the New Year, often playing slightly deeper in a midfield three with the freedom to attack.

The teenager, who was born in Portugal but moved to England aged nine, has represented both countries at various youth levels.

He was called up to both nation's under-18s squads in 2024 and chose to represent England, and both countries are now courting his allegiance for the under-21s.

A decision his international future is yet to be decided and Wolves boss Edwards has urged him to focus on his club form, but says he will support whatever decision he makes on his international future.

“First of all, he’s got to continue to do well for us," Edwards said.

"That’s his most important things, his bread and butter, and that has got to be his main focus, because he has done well, and that’s why we’re having this discussion now.

“With international camps approaching and that time coming up, it’s understandable, but he’s got to be able to follow his heart and what is right for him. He’s got to feel right if he has a decision to make and if he has an opportunity.

“But I’ll support whatever he decides to do as those sorts of opportunities would be amazing if they do come up, which I’m sure they will because he’s got a super talent, but I would never dream of any of having any sort of influence in his decision, and it needs to come from him and what he feels.”