West Brom man pushing for return before action pauses next month

Mepham, 28, has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since the goalless draw at home to Stoke on February 7.

He did not feature in any of the final three fixtures under former boss Eric Ramsay, who was sacked in the wake of Tuesday's 1-1 home draw against Charlton.

Mepham, the former Brentford and Bournemouth man, has endured a below-par stop-start debut campaign at The Hawthorns.