"I think it’s possible" - Wolves captain offers big update on his future

The club are keen to keep hold of the defender, who was made club captain this season and is an influential figure in the dressing room.

Head coach Vitor Pereira is also eager to keep a consistent player, who is in his fifth season at Wolves, however the player's wages and the financial package involved in offering him a new deal has been a concern, meaning he has always been likely to depart in the summer.

But Semedo has offered fans some hope when asked if he is still talking to the club over a deal.

“Yes, we’re still in conversations and I think it’s possible," he said.