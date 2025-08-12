West Brom 1 Derby 1 (Derby win 3-2 on penalties): Baggies pay penalty and crash out after late leveller

Ryan Mason's Albion looked home and hosed for two 1-0 Hawthorns victory in four days to start the season as Aune Heggebo handed them a well-deserved lead midway through the second half.

But the Baggies paid for giving Derby a needless free-kick through defender Caleb Taylor outside the left side of the penalty area in the final minute of stoppage time.

And winger Joe Ward crashed in the free-kick over goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith from a narrow angle to send the low-key first round tie to spot-kicks - which John Eustace's Rams edged 3-2 with away goalkeeper Josh Vickers the hero.

He saved efforts from substitutes Jed Wallace and latterly Karlan Grant while the returning Josh Maja struck the post. Kenzo Goudmijn, Kayden Jackson and Ebou Adams netted from the spot for the Rams.

All seemed very well for Mason's side as £4.7million summer signing Heggebo opened his goalscoring account for the club with a simple close-range finish midway through the second half for a well-deserved lead.

The Baggies dominated the ball and the chances at goal but just a one-goal margin left the door ajar for their Championship rivals, who took advantage of lengthy stoppage time as Ward dispatched a good strike from a needless Taylor foul. The defender otherwise enjoyed a fine evening.

Ward's dead ball effort looped over Wildsmith and the visitors edged things from 12 yards and look forward to the next round while Albion's miserable record in the competition goes on.

Albion did, at least, get 15 minutes into striker Josh Maja on his welcome return from eight months sidelined through injury. A useful boost ahead of Wrexham on Saturday.

George Campbell made his full Baggies debut in the EFL Cup defeat on penalties to Derby. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason named attackers Heggebo, Isaac Price and Tom Fellows all started as the head coach signalled his intent.

Among the starters was a surprise call for academy graduate right-back Alex Williams, the Welsh youth international making his senior debut. Fellow defender George Campbell also made his full debut.

The hosts started on the front foot and looked in the mood against John Eustace visitors, whose side had nine changes from the weekend.

Fellows had a left-footed shot blocked after good work from Price and Ousmane Diakite headed at Josh Vickers from 18 yards after Mikey Johnston's dangerous cross.

It was then roles reversed as Fellows fed Price on the right of the box and Saturday's match-winner had a rising strike parried behind by Vickers.

Right-back Williams was so close to a debut goal inside just seven minutes but his header from captain Alex Mowatt's corner hit the side netting. Derby struggled to keep the ball but early tempo from the Baggies dropped.

Heggebo was just unable to connect with Campbell's nod down from a deep free-kick.

Albion were utterly dominant with 60 per cent of the ball but at times guilty of too many touches in the box. Heggebo looked for the give-and-go with Price when he should have shot.

Fellows and in particular Price combined wonderfully with Johnston eager to impress.

Diakite sent a left-footed strike from range well off target. Price was much closer with his right-footed effort on the stroke of half-time, just a few inches over the top right corner.

Left-back Callum Styles stretched Vickers with a volley as Mason's side began the second period on the front foot.

Mason's side stepped on the gas on the hour as first Price was denied from the right of the box by Vickers after good work on the break from Heggebo and Johnston.

The busy Johnston then drew a decent parried stop from Vickers after a jinking run and threatened with a cross-shot.

It felt the deadlock was ready to be broken and Albion obliged midway through the second half.

The hosts had Styles to thank for it. He spotted Price's run and a clever dinked cross picked out the attacker deep in the box. Price's clever header across goal picked out Heggebo and he could hardly miss from five yards.

The Rams responded and should have been level moments later but substitute Lennon Wheeldon planted a header wide.

Mason was able to introduce Maja 10 minutes from time for a welcome first appearance since January 4 after a long injury lay-off.

And last season's top scorer Maja almost marked his return with a fine goal after he fed fellow sub Jed Wallace and turned the winger's cross at goal, but Vickers was equal to it late on.

Albion had not made their passage safe and were made to pay. They looked good but a sting in the time arrived as Taylor lunged into a challenge into the sixth minute added on.

Ward's free-kick flew into the far top corner over Wildsmith and from then on Derby's penalty joy seemed inevitable as Wallace, Maja and Grant were all unsuccessful.

Albion (4-4-1-1): Wildsmith; Williams, Campbell, Taylor, Styles; Fellows (Wallace, 69), Mowatt (c), Diakite, Johnston (Grant, 87); Price (Molumby, 78); Heggebø (Maja, 79).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Phillips, Deeming, Whitwell, Cole.

Derby (4-2-3-1): Vickers, Forsyth (c), Sanderson (Batth 63), Rooney, Elder; Ozoh (Osborn, 63), Goudmijn, Ward, Brown, Clark (Wheeldon, 63), Weimann (Adams, 63).

Subs not used: O'Donnell, Thompson, Jackson, Eames, Gordon.

Referee: Thomas Kirk