Ryan Mason won't have 'judgement clouded' as West Brom crash out on penalties after late sting

The Baggies crashed out at the first hurdle of the competition as Derby prevailed 3-2 on spot-kicks after Joe Ward's 96th-minute equaliser scraped a shootout with effectively the final kick of the game, which Mason labelled "harsh".

Albion had been good value for their lead and, seemingly, the victory after Aune Heggebo's first goal for the club in the second half but paid the price for not putting the Hawthorns tie to bed.

Despite clear disappointment, however, Mason saw progress from much of the display ahead of a return to Championship action at ambition new boys Wrexham on Saturday lunchtime.

"Yes of course," Mason said of his frustration. "The nature of it, the timing of the goal, I think it's their first shot on target in the whole match.

"We played a good game, deserved to go through and football can be harsh sometimes.