Grimsby 3 Shrewsbury 1 - Salop comfortably beaten by the Mariners

Salop, who were beaten 3-1 on the night by an impressive Mariners side, have had an incredibly challenging start to the season.

REPORT

Shrewsbury Town boss Michael Appleton made seven changes for the trip to Blundell Park with the team still searching for their first win, and their first goal, of the campaign.

They had a bad start when Taylor Perry, starting for the first time this season, gave the ball away in midfield, and Shrews were ruthlessly punished as Justin Amaluzor finished expertly.

After making a smart save from Geza Turi, Elyh Harrison, who was making his Shrews debut at Grimsby, saved a penalty from Jamie Walker.

The ball was following Perry around as it struck him on the arm from close range, with Sebastian Stockbridge having no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

The hosts had a string of chances to add to their lead, and Walker fired over the bar from inside the box when presented with another golden opportunity to double their advantage.

Second half

What Town needed after an underwhelming first period was a good start after the break.

But the opposite happened as Grimsby doubled their lead.

Tyrell Warren with the cross and Cameron Gardner converted from close range.

Out of nothing, Salop pulled one back just after the hour mark. Tom Sang, who was arguably their best outfield player on the night, got the team's first goal of the season.

His looping effort from Benning’s pull-back landed in the corner of the net.

Appleton introduced Anthony Scully and John Marquis, but if anything, it was the hosts who looked like they would add to their lead, with Town often the architects of their own downfall.

Scully almost got on the end of Benning’s curling ball into the box, but the forward just could not get his header on target.

The game was put beyond doubt when Jaze Kabia scored from the penalty spot. George Nurse was penalised for a foul on Warren, and that made it 3-1 to the hosts, which is how it finished, despite a late header from George Lloyd which was saved by Christy Pym.

TEAMS:

Grimsby: Pym, Lavelle (Rodgers 46), Walker(Green 77), Khouri, Amaluzor, Turi, Staunton, Burns (Brown 77), Warren, Gardner (Kabia 77), Tharme.

Subs not used: Sweeney, McEachran, Onoh, Vernam.

Shrewsbury: Harrison, Nurse, Anderson, Nsiala, Benning, Clucas (Marquis 68), Sang, Perry (McDermott 84), Hoole (Gilliead 84), Stewart (Scully 68), Lloyd.