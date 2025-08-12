Premier League clubs to honour Diogo Jota this weekend

The league has spoken to Liverpool about the most appropriate way to remember their Portuguese star, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother on July 3 in Spain.

As well as a period of silence prior to kick-off in the matches, players of all clubs will be given black armbands while messaging and imagery will be shared with clubs for them to use on big screens.

Tributes were paid to the brothers prior to last Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley, with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

A minority of Eagles fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Eagles supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Wolves also paid tribute to Jota ahead of their pre-season friendly with Celta Vigo at Molineux on Saturday and will do so again ahead of their season opener against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

A floral tribute in the shape of former forward Jota's Wolves' shirt greeted Wolves fans before Saturday’s friendly.

Floral wreaths were also laid on the pitch, one carried by chairman Jeff Shi.

he 28-year-old spent three seasons with Wolves before joining Liverpool in a £45million move in 2020. During his time at Wolves Jota made 131 appearances, while he scored 44 goals and provided 19 assists.

Liverpool fans paid their respects at Wembley on Sunday with a rousing rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading 'Diogo J' and featuring the forward's image and number 20.

The club's record goalscorer Ian Rush , Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end as fans from both sides showed their respect with a standing ovation as the siblings' images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

Liverpool have retired Jota's number 20 shirt in tribute to the player.