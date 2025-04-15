Dave Edwards: Wolves feels very similar to those peak Nuno days again

It feels very similar now to those peak Nuno days where there is a real togetherness at the club between the players, the staff and the fans.

There's a real harmony there and we're all singing off the same hymn sheet. It's a lot easier when you win four games on the bounce and they're in incredible form.

Wolves were just far too good for Spurs. Being able to score four goals, and although Spurs pulled a couple of goals back, they were never really in the game.

I felt Wolves were far more superior and scored some good goals as well. It was nice to see Rayan Ait-Nouri back on the score sheet, Jorgen Strand Larsen has scored five goals in four games, which is incredible.

He deserves so much credit for that and Emmanuel Agbadou and Andre in the spine of that team were incredible once again.

Everything is looking nice and rosy and Wolves are only looking up now. They were huge favourites to finish 17th just a few weeks ago.

While everyone was worried about below, the march they've made now to takeover West Ham into 16th, but looking at Manchester United and Spurs above them, I really think they can finish the season strongly and finish up in 13th position.

That would be an incredible turnaround and an incredible season. With Manchester United next week off the back of their European games, I really fully expect Wolves to go and win that game.

Then following that up with Leicester as well, it's a great chance to go and make a statement, and why not go and win five or six games on the bounce.

As I've said, it's just all down to Pereira. To see the energy that he had at the end of the game with the fans is very special. It's something that you crave as a football fan, you want to see your manager as almost one of you, to have the same sort of passion and someone you can really relate with.

His personality and the way he talks about the football club, it makes it such a special connection. Pereira has done the most tremendous job and he deserves all the plaudits he is getting at the moment.

When a manager comes and fully commits to the city, it really helps. I've seen that with Vitor and you saw that with Nuno. Him and all his staff are living in the city, you'll see them out in restaurants and maybe in pubs for Vitor now that we know he enjoys a pint.

I'm not saying Gary O'Neil wasn't like that but when you're from somewhere else in the same country and your family is not with you. I've done it myself as a player, you do just want to be heading home quite often and you never got both feet fully in the water.

Whereas with Vitor as a foreign manager: he's here, he's involved 24/7 and really concentrating on his football. You do really see that and I'm sure if he continues that until the end of the season then there will be plenty more special moments between Vitor and the fans.