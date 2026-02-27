Gavin Cowan issues rallying cry despite Shrewsbury Town's red-hot form

Salop will look to secure a sixth straight victory in League Two for the first time in three years when they host Walsall at the Meadow tomorrow.

Town are currently the most in-form side across English football’s top four divisions following their comeback win at Salford City. But Cowan issued a rallying call for unity if results change.

He said: “It's going great now, and it's brought everyone back together. This is how I remember the club, which is great.

“But, there's going to be times when it doesn't happen. That's when we'll see the true version of us. That's when supporters have got to support.

“That's when people day-to-day around the club can't be in dark corners and spitting poison over everyone.

“That's when playing staff and players can't be going into the car schools and having something to say.

“We need to stick to our process and stick together. That's the mark of a group or a person. When it's not going well, how do you react?

“At the moment, it's going really, well, and there's no reason it shouldn't continue.

“We don't play hope football. We were very quick in analysis to show the lads that it's by design, it's not a fluke. But again, they've got to back it up.”

Salop last secured six consecutive league wins under Steve Cotterill in February 2023. Town have had five managers since that run.

They now face a struggling Walsall side looking to arrest a slide - winless in seven matches and with just one victory in their last 10 league games.

Former England international Joe Hart made a remarkable one-night return to Shrewsbury as a goalkeeping coach at Salford on Tuesday.

Joe Hart stepped in as Shrewsbury Town's goalkeeper coach for the night at Salford City

Cowan added: “It looked like he enjoyed himself. It was a real privilege to have him here. He's a great guy, and just to show humility to want to come and help us.

“Me and Dave were only really calling him for a little bit of help and support, and to see if he knew anyone. He volunteered to come in, and it's been a breath of fresh air.

“The lads really took to him. He wanted to come back to his hometown club and offer something if he can.

“I don't want people to read too much into it. It's just genuinely a mate helping out mates.

“But, when Joe Hart comes to town, everybody's going to take notice. We were really pleased to have him here, and I know he enjoyed it.”