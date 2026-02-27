Brindley bags a brace to see Knighton to an away-day win

The home side made a positive start to proceedings as they attempted to bounce back from a surprising 2-2 home draw with St Harmon seven days earlier.

The Radnor Robins opened the scoring when captain Jack Brindley converted a 10th-minute penalty, awarded by referee Gareth Ratcliffe after Louis Scott was brought down.

The Royals responded six minutes later after when Tom Sharman-Jones saw his shot saved by Ned Cadwallader after a corner was partially cleared by the Knighton defence.

It was the turn of Grzes Chodnicki to go close less than 60 seconds later after latching on to a through ball, but he diverted his effort wide of the target.

Talgarth went even closer in the 18th minute when Sharman-Jones' effort deflected off the outside of an upright and behind for another corner.

Action from Knighton Town Reserves' win

It was the turn of the visitors to strike the woodwork seven minutes later when Scott's header struck the crossbar.

Will Shaw went close with a 25-yard free-kick in the 32nd minute before Sharman-Jones drove into the Radnor Robins' penalty area, but was unable to keep his effort on target from a tight angle.

Scott could not get his head on to Leon Morris's inviting 35th-minute cross delivered from out on the right flank prior to Shaw's strike from the edge of the penalty area being blocked.

Knighton nearly increased their lead in the opening minute of the second-half, but Cain Martin's strike crashed back off the crossbar.

Scott drove into the Talgarth penalty area in the 49th minute, but directed his shot wide of the far post.

The visitors only had to wait eight minutes after the interval to eventually double their advantage when Martin swept home a Scott cross.

Royals goalkeeper Steve Potter was forced into action within two minutes of the restart to deny Josh Pearce from close-range after initially keeping out a shot from Scott.

Talgarth Town tasted defeat on home soil

The Radnor Robins were in the driving seat when Brindley rose highest and emphatically headed home from a 56th-minute corner to complete his brace.

Scott broke into the Talgarth penalty area five minutes later, but was denied by Potter before Gavin Perry's strike from the edge of the penalty drifted narrowly wide of the visitors' goal.

Scott chased a hopeful through ball nine minutes later, but was unable to chip Potter from a tight angle before Martin was picked out by a 75th-minute through ball, but was unable to keep his shot underneath the crossbar.

Knighton substitute Morgan Vickress directed an effort wide of the target from the edge of the penalty area before Frazer Mcanally was denied from close-range by Cadwallader.

The visitors had an opportunity to extend their lead in the 88th minute, but Shaw could only find the hands of Potter from a tight angle.

The result means that the Radnor Robins consolidate fifth position in the table and the Royals remain two points behind leaders Hay St Mary's, but having now played three more matches than the Saints.