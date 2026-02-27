On fire Shrewsbury Town aim for sixth straight League Two win against Walsall

Riding a wave of momentum, Salop will look to extend their blistering run and secure a sixth consecutive League Two victory for the first time in three years.

Town are currently the most in-form side across English football’s top four divisions following their dramatic comeback win at Salford City. Their last run of six straight league wins came under Steve Cotterill in February 2023 - a period that has since seen Shrewsbury cycle through five managers.

Cowan has transformed Salop’s fortunes since taking over when the club were just two points clear of the relegation zone. Under his guidance, Town are now 12 points clear of danger and 15 adrift of the play-offs.

"It's what we created in the football club, in the changing room, real belief, which is important,” Cowan said after the Salford win.

Gavin Cowan celebrates following Shrewsbury Town's win at Salford City

"The players, they're not bad players. They haven't just all of a sudden become winners overnight. They are winners.

"We brought a structure to it and a game strategy and our own process. But you've got to be careful what you wish for, because when you do have that, it's great when it's going well.

"But when it's not, there's no place to hide, which is why we had a conversation at half-time. Then no one went hiding for that second half.

"We seem to have a lot of weapons in our arsenal at the moment. We just want to make sure that we stay focused and concentrate on that, because we've got 12 games to go."

Shrewsbury Town supporters celebrate Salop's fifth win in a row

Town remain unbeaten at the Meadow under Cowan and have won their last three home games.

Walsall, by contrast, are winless in their last seven matches and have taken just one victory from 10 league games, dropping from the top of the table to 10th.

Their latest defeat, a loss to MK Dons on Monday, leaves them 11 points off automatic promotion and has caused frustration among the fanbase regarding manager, and former Salop player, Mat Sadler.

Salop will hope to continue their red-hot form on home soil and build further momentum, while Walsall will be desperate to end their slump and climb back up the table.

Shrewsbury Town players celebrate their win over Salford City

Cowan added on Salop’s advantage over the drop zone: "It'll come across as arrogant, but if the players buy into what it is that we're trying to do, we know that we'll get success.

"We don't play hopeful football, we play strategically. All of the credit goes to the players, because they're the ones who've got to go out there and do it.

"Myself and the staff, we work diligently at making sure that they've got everything that they need.

"The medical team are around the clock making sure they've got everything that they need. Analysts, again, non-stop. They've been really diligent.

"I'm quite demanding, as they know. But they're relishing it. They're loving it.

Will Boyle celebrates scoring Shrewsbury Town's winner at Salford City

"Right the way through the group. It's a real reward for everyone. Right at the top as well, the chairman, the CEO, everybody attached to the football club.

"Everybody attached to the club really wants to do well. We’ve got to connect everybody. Whether that's the day-to-day staff at the football club, the playing and management staff, and the fans."

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (5-2-1-2): Cox; Berkoe, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Benning; Sang, Perry; McDermott; Lloyd, Morgan.

Subs: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Clucas, Freeman, Ojinnaka, Ogunsuyi.

Big match prediction: Home win