Wolves signing heaps praise on Vitor Pereira for boss' impact

The Zimbabwe international has been a constant in the starting XI since his move from French side Reims.

Pereira has made a point of publicly praising Munetsi recently and the player is enjoying the head coach's methods.

"The first thing we appreciate as a player is a coach that gives you the idea of his game plan his philosophy," Munetsi said.

"He presents it to you in a way that is simple and you can understand you can fit in very well.