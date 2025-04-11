Wolves signing heaps praise on Vitor Pereira for boss' impact
Marshall Munetsi has heaped praise on Wolves boss Vitor Pereira for trusting in the new signing and bringing him to England.
By Liam Keen
The Zimbabwe international has been a constant in the starting XI since his move from French side Reims.
Pereira has made a point of publicly praising Munetsi recently and the player is enjoying the head coach's methods.
"The first thing we appreciate as a player is a coach that gives you the idea of his game plan his philosophy," Munetsi said.
"He presents it to you in a way that is simple and you can understand you can fit in very well.