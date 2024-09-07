Green light for new Telford sports pavilion with artificial and grass pitches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council submitted plans for land opposite Blackbird Close in Overdale in Telford. The scheme also includes new access for vehicle and cycle parking, landscaping, and associated works.

Access will be from the east, using an existing field gate. A new junction would be formed and an internal road running along the eastern boundary towards a car park. The scheme was met with a mixed response from residents.

Robin Cooper said his quality of life would be affected by noise, overlooking, overshadowing, loss of privacy, smells or other disturbance, and believes the proposal is overbearing and out of scale compared with the buildings or open space surrounding it.

Gemma Dakin added that it would have an impact on property values in the area, while Paul Evans said it is one of very few green areas left and should be left as it is.

There will be a new sports pavilion in Overdale, Telford after plans were approved. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

However, the scheme gained the support of Sport England, Healthy Spaces, Councillor Mark Boylan (ward member for Overdale and The Rock), and Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, with the latter saying it is a most valuable asset to both the local community and borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee discussed the proposal at a meeting held this week. Members said that, while they appreciated there are concerns about traffic in the area, they were happy to support the scheme.

"It's brilliant we have these facilities in the borough and Telford & Wrekin Council encourage the development," said Councillor Giles Luter.

"It's brilliant children have access to these and I fully support it."