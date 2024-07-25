Freeman and Hales team up for a victory

The race was moved from the planned Whittington course to the Waters Upton to Hodnet one – but that didn’t hamper Tomos Hales and Oli Freeman as they teamed up to win in a fabulous time of 20 minutes 50 seconds.

Another new pairing are already making a huge impression in only their second event together as Hayley Wells and Chris Riley not only took the win in the Mixed Team competition ahead of overall and Mixed Team Series leaders Jan Davies and Mark Hill but also took the overall runner-up spot in a solid 21:40.

Davies and Hill managed to pull away slightly from the pair they shared the joint leads with, Sorrell Williams and Karl Lombardi after finishing in 24:06.In third place on the night was the Wrekinsport pairing of Phil Roberts and Ben Southgate, who recorded a fine 21:56.

Having raced as a pair before, this was their first appearance of 2024.