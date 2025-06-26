West Brom fixture release: Key dates for your 2025/26 Championship diary including early Wrexham trip

Rovers finished two places and two points better off than the Baggies in seventh last term and visit the Black Country for a 3pm kick-off.

Mason and his side face a notable first away fixture of the season the following weekend with the high-profile trip across the border to face Hollywood-owned and newly-promoted Wrexham.

It will be the Red Dragons' first home Championship fixture after three consecutive promotions and could well attract television cameras and the presence of A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Baggies and Wrexham have never met in league action previously. Their only contests have been a 1-0 FA Cup win for Wrexham in 1930 and a Watney Cup clash, also at The Racecourse, in 1971, won 2-1 by Albion.

Prior to the trip to Wrexham there is an EFL Cup first round midweek date. Albion will learn their opposition later on Thursday with the draw at 4.20pm.

The Baggies then return home to welcome Portsmouth to The Hawthorns on - as it stands - August 23 before seeing out August with a trip to Stoke on August 30 prior to an international break.

The club's historic Hawthorns home celebrates its 125th birthday this year and the date of the stadium's anniversary - the weekend of September 13 - brings the first ever visitors to The Hawthorns, Derby Country, for a repeat of their clash from 1900.

Albion will finish their season on the weekend of Saturday, May 2 at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough.

Prior to that the run-in, in reverse order, is relegated Ipswich at home on April 25, Watford at home on April 21, Preston away on April 18 and Millwall at home on April 11.

The first clash with newly-promoted Blues is a midweek affair at The Hawthorns, on Wednesday night of November 26, 7.45pm.

The return clash at St. Andrew's is on Saturday, February 14, where there will be no love lost on Valentine's Day. February 14 is also the weekend of the FA Cup fourth round, however, so the clash is subject to change.

Other key dates include a home clash against Bristol City, who finished above Albion and in the play-off places last term, on Boxing Day.

The festive period also brings QPR to The Hawthorns on December 29 (7.45pm) and another New Year's trip to Swansea (January 1, 3pm).

The Easter Bank Holiday double-header is at home to Wrexham on Good Friday before the return trip to Blackburn on Easter Monday.

Away supporters will not thank the fixture computer at the prospect of a long midweek trip to Norwich on Wednesday, October 1.

That is one of several school night jaunts around the country prior to Christmas. There is also a midweek trip to Watford on October 22 and the capital again for Charlton on November 4.

The long trip to Southampton also comes in a midweek slot before Christmas, on December 9.

Once again there are three international breaks lodged into the opening months of the campaign - in September, October and November.