Former Baggies man hopeful for clarity on talisman linked with West Brom

The Scottish goal machine, who is a free agent in June and turns 30 in August, had been linked with a move to Albion in the press north of the border earlier this month.

Shankland has long been linked with a move to England, and Albion previously, due to years of prolific scoring in his homeland, initially with Ayr United and Dundee United before his current stint in Edinburgh.

The experienced striker's availability as a free transfer is said to have piqued the interest of several suitors, but it is understood he is not expected to make a move to The Hawthorns - with former Baggies midfielder McInnes, who is boss at Tynecastle, hopeful of positive news.

"I do think that, if it was a no, he would have told us," said McInnes, 53, when asked for an update on Shankland's future.

"I do think he sees so many positives from resigning at Hearts, but what we've all got to appreciate is, when a player runs his contract down, particularly good number nines, then sometimes there can be other things to consider."

Shankland's first two seasons at Hearts delivered returns of 28 and 31 goals respectively, before a more modest haul of just eight last term.

Albion are likely to be in the transfer market for firepower at the top of pitch under new boss Ryan Mason this season.

Strikers Josh Maja and Daryl Dike both enter the final year of their contract at The Hawthorns and have endured misfortune with injuries in their time at the club. Devante Cole, 30, is another option but was barely used last season.

The Baggies bolstered their options with loans last term as both Will Lankshear, of Mason's old club Tottenham, and prolific Championship hitman Adam Armstrong of Southampton checked in.

Neither delivered in terms of regular goals, however, in the wake of Maja's season-ending injury in the new year.

Albion this week made Liverpool defender Nat Phillips their first new signing of the summer.

McInnes, who captained Albion to promotion in his spell between 2000 and 2003 and has been a manager since 2007, added: "I really feel Lawrence as part of a strong Hearts team can elevate himself.

"I think he's capable of scoring 25-30 goals a season in the right team and used in the right way.

"We can offer security. We can offer building a team and being part of a team that's trying to be successful."