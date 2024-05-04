Telford's Alice Kinsella head over heels with medal

Kinsella, 23, a gymnast at Park Wrekin Club in Telford, secured a bronze medal with her performance in the all-around discipline in Rimini.

She finished with a total points score of 53.599 across four apparatus, finishing behind Italian duo of Manila Esposito and Alice D’Amato.

Kinsella, silver medal winner from the same event in 2022, said: “I feel super happy.

“It wasn’t actually my best competition, but I’m delighted to make third place and have this medal.”

The all-around discipline consists of performances on vault, bars, beam and floor.

Tokyo bronze medallist Kinsella is pushing for selection for this summer’s Games in France.

She will compete in tomorrow’s team final in Italy, alongside Becky Downie, Ruby Evans, Abi Martin and Georgia-Mae Fenton as GB bid to defend their women’s team title.