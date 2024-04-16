Shropshire trio named in Team GB squad for Paris 2024

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Freya Anderson, Oliver Morgan and open water star Hector Pardoe have all been included in the group led by Staffordshires’s two-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

Morgan will be competing at his first Games after making a splash at the recent British championships, where he won both the 100 metre and 200m backstroke events, breaking the national record in the former to book his ticket to France.

Former Whitchurch Wasps swimmer Pardoe, meanwhile, will be aiming for redemption after an eye injury forced him to withdraw from the 10km open water event at Tokyo 2020.

The 23-year-old became the first British swimmer to claim an open water world championships medal in more than a decade when he won bronze in Doha two months ago, also securing the qualification time for Paris in the process.

Anderson already has a gold medal in her possession having been part of the victorious 4x100m mixed medley relay in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old former Ellesmere College student overcame a bout of glandular fever earlier this year in order to qualify for Paris.