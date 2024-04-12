Lizzie is all revved up for Loton Park

Top drivers and former champions from all over the country will take on the tight and demanding parkland course at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

One young lady taking part is Lizzie Weaver, aged 18, of Ludlow, who only started racing last year, but will campaign the full championship this season in her Citroen Saxo VTS 1600cc hatchback in the up to 2-litre road-going class.

The action starts at 9am on both days with full parking and catering facilities on site.