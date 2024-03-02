Market Drayton stay on track for league title

A 5-1 success away to Stafford fourths saw unbeaten Drayton extend their record to 17 wins and one draw in Midlands Hockey Division Nine North West.

Jesse Thompstone hit a hat-trick, and was joined on the scoresheet by Phil Riley and Dave Poole. With promotion already in the bag, the victory left them sitting three points clear of nearest rivals Newport seconds in the race for title glory, with the sides set to go head-to-head on March 9.

Wem & Market Drayton’s ladies ran out 4-2 winners against Bloxwich thirds in Midlands Division Five Moorland thanks to a brace of own goals, sandwiched between strikes from Meg Parsons and Jo MacCallum.

Ludlow Ladies will be looking to get their title push back on track this weekend.

A 2-2 draw with third-placed Newport last Saturday saw Ludlow knocked off top spot in Midlands Hockey Moorland Five.

Shaunagh Yarham and Scarlett Jones were on target.

Whitchurch Ladies thirds, went down 6-0 against league leaders Sandbach seconds, despite Isle Gregory going close and Alice Snaith making some fine saves.

Meanwhile, the men’s seconds were edged out 3-2 by Macclesfield thirds despite a brace from Will Edwards.