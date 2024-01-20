Market Drayton boost bid for the league title

Drayton stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games thanks to a hard-fought 4-2 success away to Stone fourths.

The victory – thanks to goals from Jesse Thompstone, Charlie Weaver (two) and Jordan Chevins – left them three points clear of local rivals Newport seconds at the top of the table.

Megan Parsons was the star as Wem & Market Drayton Ladies enjoyed an impressive double winning weekend, seeing off Leek and Keele University.

Parsons hit a hat-trick against Leek – joined on the scoresheet by Joanne MacCullum and Lauren Kenvyn – before going one better against Keele on Sunday by bagging all four of her side’s goals in the 4-2 victory.

Newport’s title hopes took a hit at the weekend as they tasted defeat for the first time since the opening day of the season.

A 3-0 setback away to Cannock seconds saw their hosts leapfrog them into pole position in Midland Division Six North West.

The in-house Division Nine North West clash between Newport’s second and third teams went the way of the seconds, 7-0. Benji Howells (two), Ben Penter, Nathan Evans, Ollie Dix, Jack McLaughlin and Callum Rose scored the goals.

Goals from Liam Dix and Minnie Johnson saw the Badgers win 2-1 at Stone.

The ladies’ seconds lost 4-2 at Shrewsbury thirds. Ellen Cambridge and Keira James scored.

The club’s under-16s suffered heartbreak in the England Hockey Plate competition.

After fighting back from 2-0 to Hampton-In-Arden to level with goals from Ollie Dix and Sam Cole, they were then beaten on penalty shuffles.

Ludlow ladies drew a rare blank as their top-of-the-table clash with Shrewsbury seconds ended goalless.

A keenly-contested Midlands Division Five Moorland encounter saw the sides cancel each other out on a day when defences were on top at the Bridge Street Sports Centre.

The result leaves unbeaten leaders Ludlow a point clear of the second-placed Shrews.

Telford & Wrekin launched their post Christmas campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 Midlands Premier Division success over Barton. Callum Stacey and Tom Mallett (two) netted.

The men’s second team moved two points clear at the top of their table following a 3-1 win over Edgbaston seconds. Sahib Dhanjal and captain Tom Jones (two) were the goalscorers.

The third team produced a dominant 9-2 win over Sutton Coldfield. Andrew Lloyd scored five, Sean Huffer three and Eddie Skyes one.

The fourth team suffered a 2-0 loss away to Bloxwich threes, but the fifth team continued their unbeaten streak, winning 5-1 at Leek, with the goals from Ewan De Vere (two), Alan Brannan, Kieran Bagry and Will Pittson.

The sixth team suffered a 4-2 loss against North Stafford – John Higginson and Inderjit Birah were on target.

The ladies’ first team lost 2-1 at promotion hopefuls Boots. Jodie Lane scored for the visitors.

The seconds beat Ashbourne seconds 5-1 to stay top of Division Three North West. Zoe Mallet, Ellie Lovatt, Sue Hughes and Eliza Brannan (two) scored the goals.

The third team drew 1-1 with Finchfield, with Gayle Roberts scoring.

The development side played out a 2-2 with local rivals Bridgnorth thirds. Niamh Wordley and Aine Wade found the back of the net for Telford.

Whitchurch men’s firsts emerged victorious from Lymm with a commanding 7-2 win over their hosts’ second team.

Luke Beddows and Phil Handley each netted two before half-time, before Handley completed his hat-trick, with the win sealed with a double by Joe Chester.

Whitchurch men’s seconds lost 4-2 at Triton thirds – despite two goals for Will Edwards.

Whitchurch ladies’ firsts lost 4-0 at home to Chester seconds, while the ladies’ seconds drew 0-0 with Alderley Edge.