Market Drayton boost bid for the league title
Market Drayton are still setting the title pace in Midlands Division Nine North West.
Drayton stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games thanks to a hard-fought 4-2 success away to Stone fourths.
The victory – thanks to goals from Jesse Thompstone, Charlie Weaver (two) and Jordan Chevins – left them three points clear of local rivals Newport seconds at the top of the table.
Megan Parsons was the star as Wem & Market Drayton Ladies enjoyed an impressive double winning weekend, seeing off Leek and Keele University.
Parsons hit a hat-trick against Leek – joined on the scoresheet by Joanne MacCullum and Lauren Kenvyn – before going one better against Keele on Sunday by bagging all four of her side’s goals in the 4-2 victory.
Newport’s title hopes took a hit at the weekend as they tasted defeat for the first time since the opening day of the season.
A 3-0 setback away to Cannock seconds saw their hosts leapfrog them into pole position in Midland Division Six North West.
The in-house Division Nine North West clash between Newport’s second and third teams went the way of the seconds, 7-0. Benji Howells (two), Ben Penter, Nathan Evans, Ollie Dix, Jack McLaughlin and Callum Rose scored the goals.
Goals from Liam Dix and Minnie Johnson saw the Badgers win 2-1 at Stone.
The ladies’ seconds lost 4-2 at Shrewsbury thirds. Ellen Cambridge and Keira James scored.
The club’s under-16s suffered heartbreak in the England Hockey Plate competition.
After fighting back from 2-0 to Hampton-In-Arden to level with goals from Ollie Dix and Sam Cole, they were then beaten on penalty shuffles.
Ludlow ladies drew a rare blank as their top-of-the-table clash with Shrewsbury seconds ended goalless.
A keenly-contested Midlands Division Five Moorland encounter saw the sides cancel each other out on a day when defences were on top at the Bridge Street Sports Centre.
The result leaves unbeaten leaders Ludlow a point clear of the second-placed Shrews.
Telford & Wrekin launched their post Christmas campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 Midlands Premier Division success over Barton. Callum Stacey and Tom Mallett (two) netted.
The men’s second team moved two points clear at the top of their table following a 3-1 win over Edgbaston seconds. Sahib Dhanjal and captain Tom Jones (two) were the goalscorers.
The third team produced a dominant 9-2 win over Sutton Coldfield. Andrew Lloyd scored five, Sean Huffer three and Eddie Skyes one.
The fourth team suffered a 2-0 loss away to Bloxwich threes, but the fifth team continued their unbeaten streak, winning 5-1 at Leek, with the goals from Ewan De Vere (two), Alan Brannan, Kieran Bagry and Will Pittson.
The sixth team suffered a 4-2 loss against North Stafford – John Higginson and Inderjit Birah were on target.
The ladies’ first team lost 2-1 at promotion hopefuls Boots. Jodie Lane scored for the visitors.
The seconds beat Ashbourne seconds 5-1 to stay top of Division Three North West. Zoe Mallet, Ellie Lovatt, Sue Hughes and Eliza Brannan (two) scored the goals.
The third team drew 1-1 with Finchfield, with Gayle Roberts scoring.
The development side played out a 2-2 with local rivals Bridgnorth thirds. Niamh Wordley and Aine Wade found the back of the net for Telford.
Whitchurch men’s firsts emerged victorious from Lymm with a commanding 7-2 win over their hosts’ second team.
Luke Beddows and Phil Handley each netted two before half-time, before Handley completed his hat-trick, with the win sealed with a double by Joe Chester.
Whitchurch men’s seconds lost 4-2 at Triton thirds – despite two goals for Will Edwards.
Whitchurch ladies’ firsts lost 4-0 at home to Chester seconds, while the ladies’ seconds drew 0-0 with Alderley Edge.