Whitchurch win a 14-goal thriller

Centre forward Georgia Munro helped herself to six goals and four from Jasmin Williams – their first two each making it 4-1 at half-time.

Munro chipped the ball over the keeper’s head to complete her hat-trick– a feat soon matched by Williams with Whitchurch’s sixth.

After two Chester goals, Munro made it 8-3 by adding two more. And though Chester netted once again, Munro and Williams completed the 10-4 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ seconds overcame Wilmslow fourths 4-2, with Rachel Chesters among the scorers, while the thirds lost 3-0 to Runcorn’s development side.

Telford & Wrekin men’s first completed the first half of the season unbeaten on their own patch after a 1-1 draw against Lichfield.

Telford took the lead early in the second half, with Will Gough drawing a foul in the ‘D’ for a penalty corner, which was slotted home by Callum Stacey.

The men’s seconds lost for the first time this season – 4-1 by Wolverhampton & Tettenhall, despite Callum Nightingale scoring for Telford – but still sit top of the league.

The men’s thirds went down 3-2 against Cannock seconds, with Andrew Lloyd scoring both, while the fourths played out a 0-0 draw with top-of-the-league North Stafford thirds.

The table-topping men’s fifths ran out 4-2 winners at Stone’s development side, with the goals coming from Roger Marsh, Ewan De Vere, Sam Langford and Andrew Garrett.

But the sixth team lost out 6-1 to Shrewsbury fourths, with Ian Cole scoring a consolation goal for Telford.

The ladies enjoyed an unbeaten weekend – the firsts being held 2-2 by University of Birmingham fourths, with Kathryn Sinclair and Cherylynn Lane scoring for Telford.

Eliza Brannan, Zoe Mallet and Sue Hughes scored in the ladies’ seconds’ 3-2 win over Sutton Coldfield fourths, while the thirds beat Wolverhampton & Tettenhall seconds 2-0 thanks to Cynthia Tham and Charlotte Goodwin. And the women’s development side won comfortably against Wolverhampton & Tettenhall’s development side 4-1, with a brace apiece from Simone Rowley and Niamh Wordley.

Ludlow Ladies survived a Bloxwich fightback to triumph in a thrilling hockey clash on Saturday.

The energy of the team started high with the first goal being scored by Ceri Thomas in the first three minutes off a through-ball from Naomi Burgoyne.

It was an Elizabeth Crew pass to Thomas which made it 2-0 at half time, and a third was added after the break with Thomas completing her hat-trick, set up by Scarlett Jones.

But Jones then got hit in the head with the ball and had to go off the pitch, leaving Ludlow to play on with 10 players.

Bloxwich netted three times to draw level, but there would be a fourth goal from Thomas – this time from a pass through by Clodagh Beddow – to earn Ludlow victory.