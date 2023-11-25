Telford are enjoying all the comforts of home

Telford got themselves an early lead, Callum Stacey’s direct ball found Tom Mallet near the top of the D, who turned and finished calmly.

From here, Telford dominated the game, adding a second when Noah Higginson was played through one-on-one with the Town keeper.

Higginson grabbed his second, driving along the baseline before finishing at the nearpost to make the halftime score 3-0 to the hosts.

Loughborough enjoyed their best five minutes of the game at the start of the half, but the challenge was dealt well with by the defence.

Telford got themselves back on the front foot, winning themselves a penalty flick when Tom Mallet’s shot was stopped on the line by a Town foot.

Stacey stepped up to the spot, and comfortably finished, before grabbing his brace through a penalty corner, which was duly dispatched with his drag flick.

Telford saw out their first shutout of the season, the 5-0 win moving Telford five points clear of the relegation zone.

The Men’s second team enjoyed another away win to continue their unbeaten run, comfortably seeing out a 4-1 away to Stratford 2’s.

Matt Hadley Moore opened the scoring, with captain Tom Jones getting two to bring his total for the season up to 12, with Jordan Keeble also scoring.

Telford’s Men’s 3’s played out a draw against strugglers Leek 3’s, with Sean Huffer and Jon Woodrow scoring the goals in a close game.

The Men’s 4th team lost 2-1 in a tough game against North Stafford 4’s, with John Keeble scoring in the second half to give the visitors a lifeline, but the result leaves them third from bottom.

The Men’s 5th side had a bye week in their league this week, whilst the Men’s 6th team lost 1-0 at home to Burton 5’s.

On the Ladies side of the club, the Women’s 1’s narrowly lost against Stourport 2’s, with Lucy Brown and Cherylynn Lane scoring in the 3-2 loss.

The Ladies 2’s continued their promotion push in Division 3 North West with a 3-2 win at home to Bloxwich 2’s, with Bella Hart (2) and Kate Le Cocq scoring to move up to third in the league, just five points off the top.

The Women’s 3’s lost out to Leek 3’s by two goals to one, with Gayle Roberts scoring for them, whilst the Women’s 4th Development sidewon 1-0 to Shrewsbury 3’s thanks to a goal from Alisa Agarwal.