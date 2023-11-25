Market Drayton hit the top after derby day delight

It was hockey of the highest quality, slick passing good running for position , strong defending with both sides giving everything.

On the stroke of half time The Pirates were awarded a penalty corner, the whistle went for the end of the half so all the Drayton players entered the 23 meter area . On the 4th consecutive corner Dave Murphy slotted the ball home. Soon after the restart Newport levelled from a penalty corner . Tension grew in the growing crowd as well as on the pitch in a very sporting game . Then with only a few minutes to go captain Phil Riley was released up the wing with a perfectly waited ball . Even though out numbered 6 defenders to 2 attackers , pinpoint accuracy with a pass to Jordan Chevins enabled Jordan to drill the ball home for the winning goal and top of the table was regained.

A depleted Market Drayton & Wem Ladies side tasted defeat away to Shrewsbury seconds.

Drayton travelled with just 11 players and the table-topper proved too strong as they ran out 5-0 winners.