Market Drayton hit the top after derby day delight
Well it was the top of the table clash we had all been waiting for, Market Drayton in second place against first place Newport 2 at sir John Talbot school . Neither team yet to be defeated.
It was hockey of the highest quality, slick passing good running for position , strong defending with both sides giving everything.
On the stroke of half time The Pirates were awarded a penalty corner, the whistle went for the end of the half so all the Drayton players entered the 23 meter area . On the 4th consecutive corner Dave Murphy slotted the ball home. Soon after the restart Newport levelled from a penalty corner . Tension grew in the growing crowd as well as on the pitch in a very sporting game . Then with only a few minutes to go captain Phil Riley was released up the wing with a perfectly waited ball . Even though out numbered 6 defenders to 2 attackers , pinpoint accuracy with a pass to Jordan Chevins enabled Jordan to drill the ball home for the winning goal and top of the table was regained.
A depleted Market Drayton & Wem Ladies side tasted defeat away to Shrewsbury seconds.
Drayton travelled with just 11 players and the table-topper proved too strong as they ran out 5-0 winners.