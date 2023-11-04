Runners hit the heights as Series proves popular

In the eight midweek races, which started in April, 376 different runners took part at the Caradoc Classic, The Wrekin Streak, The Batch Bash from All Stretton, Rodneys Pillar, Pontesbury Hill, Middletown Hill and The Ragleth, held in August from The Ragleth Inn, Little Stretton.

For the first time in history there were junior races held in the summer series, with children under the age of 15 having the opportunity to compete alongside their elders.

In the women’s events, Maggie Preece won the under 19s gold while her mum Alison was victorious in the over 50s category.

Malloy Browne won the seniors, Monica Oparka-Hickinbottom was victorious in the over 40s, Nicola Richards in the over 45s, Stephanie King in the over 55s and Margaret Kodz in the over 60s.

Another Preece was victorious in the men’s event, with Charlie finishing first in the under 19s category.

Adam Bentham took the under 17s gold, Aidan Yapp was the top under 23 runner and the senior winner was Andy Watkins.

The over 40 winner was Dominic Jones, while the over 45 and 50s winners were James Stuart and Garry Jones respectively.

John Ayteo finished top of the over 55s, John Langton was the best placed over 60-year-old, Simon Daws took first place in the over 65s as did Gary Gunner in the over 70s.

In the junior categories, brother and sister Charlie and Chloe Stuart were victorious in the under 13 boys and under 15 girls events, following in the footsteps of their dad who won the over 45s gold.

In the junior girls’ categories, Alice Parkes won the under sevens, Harriett Parks won the under nines, Lucy Hardcastle was the under 11 winner and Amelie Williams won the under 13s.

And the junior boys’ races were won by Fenn Kennerley (under nines) Jonty Bowdler (under 11s) and Isaac Pollock (under 15s).