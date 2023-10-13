Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys mountain bike star Gee Atherton suffers skull fractures in major crash

By Jonny DrurySportPublished: Comments

Powys downhill mountain bike star Gee Atherton is recovering from a major crash that left him with 'a few skull fractures'.

Gee Atherton in action
Gee Atherton in action

Atherton, 38, from Llangynog in Powys, who is now based in Machynlleth, suffered the crash in practice for Red Bull Rampage earlier this week in Virgin, Utah.

He was airlifted to hospital shortly after the incident, with the crash captured on TikTok.

The star, brother of world champion Rachel, took to social media to give an update on his injuries.

The crash happened when he was testing out a new drop - with a gust of wind impacting his ability to 'ride it out'

He explained: "Heavy day yesterday. Testing out the new drop on my Rampage run and a combo of slightly deep and a bit of a wind gust meant I couldn’t ride it out.

"Injuries are not too bad though, some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures will mean I’ll have to chill for a few weeks.

"What hurts the most though is missing the event this Friday, especially after the dig crew have been putting in such an effort."

Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News