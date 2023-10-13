Powys mountain bike star Gee Atherton suffers skull fractures in major crash

Gee Atherton in action

Atherton, 38, from Llangynog in Powys, who is now based in Machynlleth, suffered the crash in practice for Red Bull Rampage earlier this week in Virgin, Utah.

He was airlifted to hospital shortly after the incident, with the crash captured on TikTok.

The star, brother of world champion Rachel, took to social media to give an update on his injuries.

The crash happened when he was testing out a new drop - with a gust of wind impacting his ability to 'ride it out'

He explained: "Heavy day yesterday. Testing out the new drop on my Rampage run and a combo of slightly deep and a bit of a wind gust meant I couldn’t ride it out.

"Injuries are not too bad though, some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures will mean I’ll have to chill for a few weeks.