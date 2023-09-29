Steven Prince is the first to become king of the hill

Steven Prince

Shropshire Cycling Club’s half mile climb of Homer Bank, up the side of Wenlock Edge, is the shortest ride in the competition.

Ludlow Brewery’s Steven Price took the win with a time of 2 minutes, 2.58 seconds, beating overall series leader Tomos Hales by 0.43 seconds.

Hales did manage to extend his overall lead over closest rival Dave Scott, beating the Mule rider by 1.63 seconds.

“The Homer Hill Climb is a course which suits me with the steep finish and short duration,” said Hales.

“My race went well, but I was beaten by the better man on the day - congratulations to Steve on the win.”

Women’s table topper Hayley Wells stretched her lead over Becky Griffiths to 14 points with a time of 2 minutes, 54.92 seconds.

It was not enough to win the week though with teammate Sara Willhoit earning her second win in her only two races of the series with a time of 2 minutes, 52.63 seconds.

Junior leader Ben Southgate made it five wins in a row as he kept up his good form with a ride of 2 minutes, 49 seconds.

Elsewhere, the Decathlon Evening 10 series came to a thrilling climax in the final race of the competition.

Going into the race Tomos Hales and Phil Roberts were tied on points at the top, and under club rules the trophy would have been shared for six months each without a decider.

Hales got the better of Roberts by 1:03 second with a fine 21 minutes 53 second effort to take the trophy outright.

The final standings saw Hales top with 54 points, Roberts close behind on 53 and junior rider Ben Southgate in third with 45.

All three riders represent Wrekinsport CC, whose season was concluded with the Autumn sprint 5 race on the Admaston – Rushmoor Lane – Allscott circuit.

Four riders competed in the season closer, with Phil Roberts coming out on top with a time of 11 minutes 21 seconds.

Deb Hutson-Lumb took the runner-up spot, with her 12 minute, 52 second ride pushing out Elliott Wills by exactly a minute.