Bayley boys hit form to secure eye-catching win

Sponsored by Peppers, the opening night was filled with excitement and exceptional performances, setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.

Last year’s Division Two champions, Bayley A, showcased their prowess with an impressive 4-1 victory over last season’s third-place team, Maddocks A.

Rungrot Chorirat, Dave Finney, Gavin Smallwood and Chris Morgan Adams secured wins for Bayley, propelling them to a commanding 4-0 lead. Leigh France’s valiant effort prevented Maddocks from suffering a whitewash.

In a closely contested match, the other newly-promoted team, Bayley B, narrowly lost to Maddocks C.

The performance of the night went to Darren Pountney from Maddocks C, who made a triumphant return to the league after several years. He delivered a dominant display on his way to 71-4 success.

Meanwhile, last year’s champions Shifnal B and Dawley B, both secured 4-1 victories over Ballpoint A and Dawley G respectively.

In Division Two, Bayley E’s Andy O’Brien set the early benchmark for the highest break with 38.

Dave Beyer also contributed with a 25 in his win for the Bayley E team, who beat Bayley D 3-2.

Last season’s cup winners, Wistanwick, started in style with a 4-1 triumph over Ballpoint B.