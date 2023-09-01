Motocross action returns to county this weekend

Motocross

The Michelin MX Nationals has more than 200 riders taking part at the Hawkstone Park circuit approximately 20 minutes north of Telford, signposted off the A53.

This weekend’s action starts at 9am on both days, with Pro Fastest 40 practice at 9am on Sunday, with the first Pro Race at 12pm.

The premier rider Pro MX1 class is being led by the Honda UK riders of Conrad Mewse and Josh Gilbert, with the reigning champion in his Yamaha UK machine, Harri Kullas from Estonia, in third.

In the Pro MX2 class a titanic battle is shaping up for the number one spot, as only 14 points separate five riders, with Charlie Cole leading the way.

In addition to the Pro riders, there are six amateur adult classes and four youth classes, to ensure a packed weekend of racing action.

Spectator weekend tickets are £20 for the whole weekend. Children aged 12 and under go free. Camping is available from Friday onwards for £10. Tickets can be bought online at mxnationals.co.uk or on the gate. There will be on-site facilities as well as refreshments and trade stands.

Postcode for the event is SY4 4NA – What3Words ///coveted.learn.