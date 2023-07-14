Newport's Tom Booth-Amos setting the pace in the race for glory

Tom Booth-Amos: Michael Wincott Photography

Booth-Amos has edged two points clear of Luke Stapleford after claiming a victory and a third-placed finish in round five at Snetterton.

The Gearlink Kawasaki rider was first across the line in Saturday's sprint race.

After qualifying in fourth place, Booth-Amos made a good start and ended the opening lap in third position.

He was then involved in a four-way battle for second with Ben Currie, Rhys Irwin and James Van Sikkelerus, with the group swapping positions multiple times.

By the start of lap eight, Booth-Amos had worked his way to the front of the group and was heading for second place. But race leader Stapleford made a tiny mistake on the penultimate lap and crashed out, which saw promoted Booth-Amos to first and a fourth win of the season.

Sunday's 14-lap feature race saw Booth-Amos in third place following the opening lap behind Currie and Stapleford.

By mid-race, much like the first race of the weekend, Booth-Amos found himself in a four-way battle for second.

With two laps remaining Booth-Amos looked to make his move for second into the final corner but unfortunately a backmarker got in his way which scuppered his chances to progress through the field and he had to settle for third behind winner Stapleford and Irwin.

Fellow Newport race Harry Rowlings was also in action at the Norfolk track in the GP2 class.

Rowlings, riding for Nova Racing Team, qualified in fourth for Saturday's race and that was the position he crossed the line in after being overtaken by team-mate Harvey Claridge with three laps remaining.

Sunday's GP race saw Rowlings round off another solid weekend by claiming another fourth-placed finish. He now sits third in the GP2 Championship just 18 points behind second-placed Joe Collier.