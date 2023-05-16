Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth five promoted to higher level

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Five students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been promoted to a higher belt.

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do
Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Oscar Corley, Hugh Chandler, Aubrey Carson, Oliver Broster and Helen Edwards were tested on their ability to perform patterns, attack and defend, strength and fitness during the recent grading along with students from other local clubs.

Instructor Gary Plant said: “There was a last-minute change of examiner due to illness, but the group was unfazed and I was pleased with their effort and

focus.

“Since October the younger students have been taught by Chris Murr to cover maternity leave and he’s done a great job of encouraging and motivating them.”

The club now turns its focus onto the new syllabus for the colour belts and on to an upcoming black belt grading, with two students being put forward for promotion.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News