Bridgnorth five promoted to higher level

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

Oscar Corley, Hugh Chandler, Aubrey Carson, Oliver Broster and Helen Edwards were tested on their ability to perform patterns, attack and defend, strength and fitness during the recent grading along with students from other local clubs.

Instructor Gary Plant said: “There was a last-minute change of examiner due to illness, but the group was unfazed and I was pleased with their effort and

focus.

“Since October the younger students have been taught by Chris Murr to cover maternity leave and he’s done a great job of encouraging and motivating them.”