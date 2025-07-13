Express & Star land in Portugal for start of Wolves pre-season coverage

Vitor Pereira is taking the team in pre-season for the first time since his appointment in December and is putting the players through their paces on a training camp in Portugal.

A smaller group of players returned for pre-season testing and training on Monday and they then flew to the Algarve on Thursday to begin gruelling and intense training sessions in the sun.

It was then that they were joined by internationals Santi Bueno, Matt Doherty, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Lima, Jose Sa and Jorgen Strand Larsen, who had all been given a few extra days of rest.

Last season's loanees Tawanda Chirewa and Ki-Jana Hoever have also joined the team in Portugal, alongside a surprise inclusion for Fabio Silva, who is still likely to leave the club this summer.

In addition, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic and Yerson Mosquera are all among the 28-man squad following their recovery from long-term injuries, while the squad also includes youngsters Leo Lopes, Wes Okoduwa, Alfie Pond, Luke Rawlings and Mateus Mane. Okoduwa and Mane are fresh from signing their first professional contracts with the club and the latter is expected to be with the first team in the upcoming season.

New signing Fer Lopez is with the side, but midfielder Boubacar Traore has not travelled. Hugo Bueno and Rodrigo Gomes are also not involved as they are given more time to rest following the under-21 Euros and the pair will meet up with the team on their return to England.

The trip to Portugal also includes some coverage from two behind closed doors games, against Portuguese side Santa Clara and an unnamed club, which will be the team's first tests this week.

We will also be following the team to Spain in August as Wolves take on Girona and the Express & Star will bring full match coverage in both print and online across the whole of pre-season.

