Ryan Mason's 'head space' assessment of Mikey Johnston - with winger happy at West Brom

Republic of Ireland international winger Johnson, 26, was set for a sensational move to Brazilian giants Flamengo for £5million last week before a surprise u-turn in Rio de Janeiro scuppered the switch.

There is a sense of frustration around a suggestion from Flamengo that Johnston's fitness record was behind the deal's collapse. It is understood that is not the case and the two clubs did not get as far as formally agreeing the financial terms. Johnston did not travel and no fitness tests took place. There is a belief that the chaotic nature of the move's breakdown after fan response reflects on Flamengo.

Johnston instead joined up with head coach Mason and his Baggies colleagues in Burgenland, Austria, on Tuesday and played in the second half of Friday's 1-1 friendly draw against the Ukrainians, where he assisted Nat Phillips' opening goal.

"We all know what happened with Mikey - but most importantly he has come back with the right head space," Mason said.

"He wanted to make an impact on Friday and that is a message to all of the players. Whether you are starting, on the bench, in training, there are always opportunities to make an impact.