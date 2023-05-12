Classic cars to race the clock at Loton Park

Award-winning driver Mary Elliott, of Shrewsbury, in the Abarth 124 Spider that she shares with husband Hugh

Organisers Hagley Car Club hosts a wide range of sports, classics, saloons and racing cars having received a capacity entry for the two individual one-day events, at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, May 13 and 14.

As well as the invited Austin championship contenders, more than 20 cars are competing in the Fassi Classic Speed Championship, a dozen in the BOC New Barn Cars Speed Championship and a further 30-plus in the Classic Marques Championship.

These championships, all run on a handicap basis, attract entries from an eclectic mix of classic cars ranging from an Austin A40, Hillman Avenger, Ford Anglia, MG Midget, Jaguar XK120, Caterham 7, Toyota MR2 and Lotus Elise to a Morgan Roadster.

Loton Park club members are taking part in their own Allswage-sponsored championship and Church Stretton driver Rick Leddy will be looking to retain his current top three position in his Audi TT Coupe.

The action starts at 8.30am each day, with practice runs in the morning followed by timed competition in the afternoon.