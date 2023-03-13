Maddocks are on course for title success

However, the table-toppers’ hopes of achieving the double were shattered by the same team, and on the same night.

With the exception of the first frame, the league match was a formality for Maddocks as James Brennan, Steve Powell, Neil Pearson and Paul Harper powered to victory.

And it would have been 5-0 had Tom Maxfield not lost the opener. He knocked in a 47 break but was then undone on the final black by Dwyer Evans. Despite defeat, Woodfield were confirmed as Second Division champions.

The quarter-final Challenge Cup match played between the teams was decided by the results of the first two frames.

Woodfield’s Chris Jones beat Brennan by 47 points and Neil Drewett beat Dan Morris by a further 56. This, added to Woodfield’s seven-point handicap, meant that they had built a 110-point aggregate lead with three frames to play.

Powell and Pearson reduced the deficit to 75, but it proved far too much of a challenge for Harper in the final frame. He notched a 37 break but Luis Ferraro held firm to provide Woodfield with a well-deserved semi-final appearance.

Broseley B’s nemesis this season has certainly been Chelmarsh B. Recently thrashed by Chelmarsh over two legs in the League Cup final and now knocked off the top of the table for the first time since October by the same team.

At the start of play, Broseley B had a one-point advantage over Maddocks but at the end of play, and with only one more league match left, they now trail the new leaders by three points.

Wins from Chris Lewis, Gary Smith, Simon Thomas and Paul Manning confirmed Chelmarsh’s superiority. Nick Carson provided Broseley with their consolation.

However, all is not lost for Broseley B because they did manage to overturn a 154-point deficit to beat Alveley C and earn a place in the semi-finals of the Consolation Cup.

Pete Thompson was Broseley’s star, beating Norman Jones by 81 points. But the match was decided on the black in the last frame with Eddie Mullard just managing to see off Alveley’s Chris Jepson.

The runner-up position in the Second Division is still up for grabs following St John’s B’s 3-2 win over Alveley B while Broseley A crashed 4-1 to Chelmarsh Sc.

The advantage is still with Broseley but only by a single point. The stars for St. John’s were Mark Jones, Kevin Smith and Jason Brown, whilst Martin Coffey Jnr and Dave Jones were on target for Alveley. Broseley A’s consolation was a walkover for Cameron Braden. Doing the business for Chelmarsh Sc, who only had four players, were Chris Petford, Carl Walker, Ian Postans and Beamer Jones. Ian, in particular, was in fine form.

Meanwhile, St John’s A’s comfortable 4-1 win over Alveley C suggests that they can rest assured of retaining their First Division status for another season.

On song for the team were Martin Lippitt, Rob Powell, Tim Steele and Josh Summers, whilst Alveley’s Brian Arnold earned only his second win of the season by beating Kevin Hawkins on the Black.

Alveley C 1, St. John’s A 4: N. Jones 9, M. Lippitt 64; B. Arnold 50, K. Hawkins 46; B. Oakley 11, R. Powell 45; S. Coldecott 44, T. Steele 90; C. Jepson 24, J. Summers 64. Broseley A 1, Chelmarsh Sc 4: G. Watson 10, C. Petford 51; A. Garbett 33, C. Walker 52; M. Smout 8, I. Postans 70; N. Caswell 28, B. Jones 39; C. Barden Walkover for Broseley. Chelmarsh B 4, Broseley B 1: C. Lewis 69, P. Thompson 25; G. Smith 69, C. Griffiths 13; P. Manning 58, M. Brezwyn 54; M. Rogers 35, N. Carson 61; S. Thomas 56, E. Mullard 22. St. John’s B 3, Alveley B 2: M. Jones 60, E. Millard 48; K. Smith 57, T. Weaver 54; J. Brown 56, I. Stephens 44; M. Crawley 38, M. Coffey Jnr 75; P. Williams 36, D. Jones 46. Woodfield 1, Maddocks 4: D. Evans 66, T. Maxfield 63; J. Morris 36, N. Pearson 71; R. Castle 1, J. Brennan 65; C. Drewett 0, Steve Powell 87; L. Ferraro 26, P. Harper 84.

