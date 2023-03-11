Sara Willhoit shows her class in victory run

Sarah Willhoit

Willhoit defied the very cold and windy conditions as she set a red-hot pace to record the second fastest time ever in the women's race – one hour, 23 minutes and 35 seconds.

It was a second successive win in the event for Willhoit, in what was the 34th staging of the race, which is organised by Telford Athletic Club.

Willhoit's winning time was 11 seconds outside the course record, which was set in 2018 by Church Stretton runner Rachel Parker, who won the race for three consecutive years from 2017.

Victory saw Willhoit, who has had a brilliant year representing England and Great Britain at fell and trail running, take home the Pennington Family Trophy, named after the local farming family who have been very supportive of the race since it started back in 1988.

Willhoit, who represents Mercia Fell Runners, came fifth overall on the day and was nine minutes ahead of her nearest rival in the women's race, Lisa Watson (Dark Peak Fell Runners).

Five-time race winner Mel Price, from Woolaston, was third and first in the over-50 category in 1.33.47.

Shropshire's Minna Jones-Walters (1.37.40) was fourth, with Zoe Murphy (1.40.06) completing the top five.

The men's race saw an impressive debut from Ludlow's Oliver Perratt.

Oliver Perratt

He took first place and the The Boulton Coaches Trophy after clocking 1.18.39.

Perratt finished just 20 seconds ahead of Wrexham's Joel Gomes while Dominic Jones (Mercia Fell Runners) took third place in 1.22.43.

Shrewsbury AC's Stuart Smith (1.23.29) was fourth and Rui Xu (1.23.48) fifth.

The men's course record has stood since 2006 when Tim Davies ran a staggering 1.09.43.

Davies from Forden, near Welshpool, returned to run the race again this year and was given a rousing round of applause on the start line. He is now in the over-45 category and was fourth in his age group.

The race was the third in the Shropshire Winter Series, sponsored by The Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton, and saw 212 runners finish the gruelling nine mile course that included climbs up The Lawley, Caer Caradoc and the Hope Bowdler ridge.