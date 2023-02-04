Newport racers Tom Booth-Amos and Harry Rowlings all revved up after new deals

Tom Booth-Amos - Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Booth-Amos will return to the Gearlink Kawasaki team for the forthcoming British Supersport season, combining a full-time campaign in Britain alongside the World Supersport series where he will race for Motozoo Racing.

The 26-year-old joined the Gearlink Kawasaki team at the end of the 2022 season for the final two rounds as a stand-in rider and quickly got to grips with the series and served up some exciting racing.

He narrowly missed out on a podium finish, with a best result of fourth place in the two races at Donington Park.

“I’m really pleased to be back with Gearlink again,” said Booth-Amos. “I enjoyed my time with the team in 2022, so it will be good to see what we can do with the bike with a full season this year. I have a busy year ahead as I will also be racing in World Supersport, but I will give both Championships my full commitment.”

Rowlings has signed a new deal to race in the British GP2 Championship for 2023 with Go Racing Nova.

He joins the team following two seasons with his family-run team on board a Triumph powered BER Evo GP2 bike.

In 2022, Rowlings celebrated six podiums and consistent top five finishes and ended the season fifth in the GP2 standings.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Go Racing Nova team for this year,” said Rowlings.