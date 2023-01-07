The sport taking America and Shropshire by storm

Pickleball is a tennis-type sport that is growing globally currently. There is a taster session at the ITF tennis tournament, Cathie Sabin Tennis Centre, Shrewsbury. Pictured is coach Fiona Edwards

The sport – which combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis – is played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly-modified tennis net, solid paddles and a wiffle ball-style ball with holes in it.

And it has found plenty of people across the county who want to pick up a paddle and get involved, with Shrewsbury Pickleball Club quickly growing to more than 135 members.

"I've not had anyone come along and say they have not liked it," said club founder Fiona Edwards. "It's basically word of mouth that's grown it. People have come to the session and then told their friends as well."

Edwards – a tennis coach at clubs across the county – discovered pickleball on holiday in 2021, and she enjoyed it so much it prompted her to set up a club in December of that year.

"I played pickleball for the first time that summer and just really liked the game," she said. "I came back and thought I just had to show my friends."

That has grown into a club with sessions at Shrewsbury, Wellington and Tern Hill, near Market Drayton – and has also featured success on the European stage.

Just seven months after taking up the sport, four players from the club entered the first European Championships in July – flying over to Rota in Spain to compete.

Jason Edwards Pereira won gold in the under-14 singles, gold with his sister Sabrina Edwards Pereira in the mixed doubles and silver in the boys doubles with Ben Watkiss.

Sabrina also partnered a Spaniard to win silver in the under-16 girls.

Fiona, herself, just missed out on a bronze medal – coming fourth in the open ladies singles competition for 5.0 standard players.

There was more medal success at the Bolton National Pickleball, with Adrian Watts – who only started the sport in July – winning the men's doubles for 3.0 standard players, while Sabrina won silver in the girls' singles for 3.0 standard players.

But it is the social aspect that Edwards believes sets pickleball apart from some of its rival sports.

"It is much more social," she said. "You are closer together so you can communicate and it's just a lot more fun."

Club players are now looking towards the Central England Festival the club are hosting at Tipton in February and the under-25 national tournaments in April.

Anyone who would like to try the sport can contact Fiona Edwards at Shrewsbury Pickleball on 07528 346176.

She said: "Newcomers can expect tuition, equipment and organisation of their matches being included.

"We are a very welcoming group and aim to develop players of all abilities.