Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex-GB star Worrall agrees deal to stay with Wolves

By Russell YoullSportPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton have completed their team building for 2023 with Steve Worrall sealing a return to Monmore Green.

Steve Worrall
Steve Worrall

The former Great Britain international joined the club last winter following seven seasons with Belle Vue and became a popular figure with the Parrys International Wolves supporters during his first campaign in the Black Country.

He formed a solid partnership with skipper Sam Masters in the No.2 position and averaged over seven points per meeting.

Worrall has spoken about how welcome he was made to feel from the moment he arrived and insists he only ever had his eyes on being back in the Wolverhampton pits next season.

“I’m a creature of habit, I don’t really like moving, so it was a big thing for me coming to Wolves,” Worrall said.

“I really enjoyed every minute though and I feel like I slotted in really well.

“My hope and my intention was always to be back at Wolverhampton because as I’ve said, once I find somewhere I like I tend to like to stay there. You create that bond with the fans, you get comfortable in your surroundings and it’s a brilliant club to be a part of.”

Worrall joins Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas and Leon Flint on the list of five riders retained from the side that reached the 2022 Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Rory Schlein is coming out of retirement to rejoin the club he spent three-and-a-half seasons with while fellow Aussie Zach Cook completes the team after being handed his first top-flight team spot.

A reminder that the club’s annual Winter Talk-In takes place tonight (Monday, December 12, 8pm) at the Cleveland Arms Sports Pub.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten and team manager Peter Adams will be discussing the 2023 season and will also take questions from supporters.

Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News