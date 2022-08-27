Callister edges to SB Sports Injuries Series win

Cycling

Bridgnorth CC hosted the 10 mile event on the Bonningale- Shifnal course and Callister returned to winning ways after a terrific battle with Revolutions Racing team-mate Henri Bedford, with Callister just triumphing in 22 minutes 29 seconds.

He was pleased to see the 18 year-old back after the best part of the season out studying for A levels, although the youngster clearly hasn’t lost any of his form as Callister testified: “My first time racing on that course, actually quite enjoyable. I was pleased with my effort and had a good ride. It was great to have Henri back on the scene hot on my tail, thanks to Bridgnorth CC for putting the event on”.

Bedford was pleased to be back now he finally has some time free from study, with 22:30 a terrific effort for a late entry to the 2022 season. He enjoyed his evening out, stating: “My first time out on the course and I loved the challenge of the rolling hills! An absolute killer first half leg to the roundabout was made bearable by the pleasantness of the return journey. Well done to Dean for the win, and thanks to Tim and the guys at Bridgnorth for hosting the event”.

SB Series leader Tomos Hales (22:39) had to be content with third spot on the night.

Hales extended his lead at the top of the Series standings to 36 points to keep the pressure on with three rounds remaining.

Wolverhampton Wheelers CC’s Mark Spruce took the Veterans win with +4:47.

Taking the 20 points on offer in the SB Veterans’ standing, however, was Bridgnorth CC’s Paul Bywater, posting +0:13.