Telford's Jess Pugh nets Team England Commonwealth Games badminton call

Pugh, 25, has been named as part of Team England's 10-player squad for the showpiece home country event in the West Midlands, starting in late July.

The mixed doubles player, who is from Shawbirch but now based at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, is one of five female players. The squad will compete in singles, doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team events. It will be Pugh's second Commonwealth event, having featured on the Gold Coast in 2018, where she claimed mixed team bronze.