Telford's Jess Pugh nets Team England Commonwealth Games badminton call

By Lewis Cox

Telford badminton star Jess Pugh is celebrating a landmark call-up after netting a spot in this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Telford's Jess Pugh (front row, second right) has been named in the Team England badminton squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo Credit: Sam Mellish / Team England
Pugh, 25, has been named as part of Team England's 10-player squad for the showpiece home country event in the West Midlands, starting in late July.

The mixed doubles player, who is from Shawbirch but now based at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, is one of five female players. The squad will compete in singles, doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team events. It will be Pugh's second Commonwealth event, having featured on the Gold Coast in 2018, where she claimed mixed team bronze.

Pugh plays with Callum Hemming. The pair have impressed in their first season together, with gold in Scottish Open and Portuguese International.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

