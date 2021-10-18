Reality hits home as Rory Schlein retires

Aussie ace Schlein is set to retire back to his home country with his young family after a 20-year career in British racing – the last four of which have been with Wolves.
He’s assembled an impressive field of 16 riders for his meeting which sees 20 heats and a final.
There will also be some flying laps with a cash prize for the rider with the fastest lap.
“It definitely sunk in after the loss against Peterborough,” Schlein said. “It really hit me when I shook Pete’s (Adams – Wolverhampton team manager) hand if I’m being honest.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Chris and Pete, we’ve had a great working relationship and that was probably the first moment where I really heard the clock kind of counting down.
“I was one of the last ones in the changing room and I was trying to take it all in.
“Knowing that that was it, that I’d never race for Wolves again, never ride in the top-flight again, I was choked up inside.
“I drove home with a bit of a lump in my throat knowing that it was almost that for everything.
“So it is sinking in mentally - but also my body is reminding me that I am making the right call too.
“This season has been difficult physically with my back and my knees and my shoulder as well.
“Not many people know but I’m actually due a shoulder op because I’ve only got one tendon in there.
“So it’s been difficult this season, especially with how busy we’ve been in such a short space of time.”
As this event is a benefit meeting fans are reminded Wolverhampton season tickets and complimentary passes are not valid.
For fans unable to attend but still wish to support the event, a special 48-page souvenir programme has been produced with an in-depth and emotional interview with Schlein along with features with Chris Harris, Jason Crump and Scott Nicholls.
Club owner Chris Van Straaten has also penned a column with an interesting angle. It has a gloss cover and is a fine souvenir to keep of Schlein’s career. It’s available from curtis-sport.com and is £4.
Line-up: Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Dan Bewley, Scott Nicholls, Adam Ellis, Nick Morris, Danny King, Drew Kemp, Jason Doyle, Tom Brennan, Jason Crump, Chris Harris, Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Anders Rowe, Kyle Howarth.