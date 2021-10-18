Reality hits home as Rory Schlein retires

Rory Schlein

Aussie ace Schlein is set to retire back to his home country with his young family after a 20-year career in British racing – the last four of which have been with Wolves.

He’s assembled an impressive field of 16 riders for his meeting which sees 20 heats and a final.

There will also be some flying laps with a cash prize for the rider with the fastest lap.

“It definitely sunk in after the loss against Peterborough,” Schlein said. “It really hit me when I shook Pete’s (Adams – Wolverhampton team manager) hand if I’m being honest.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Chris and Pete, we’ve had a great working relationship and that was probably the first moment where I really heard the clock kind of counting down.

“I was one of the last ones in the changing room and I was trying to take it all in.

“Knowing that that was it, that I’d never race for Wolves again, never ride in the top-flight again, I was choked up inside.

“I drove home with a bit of a lump in my throat knowing that it was almost that for everything.

“So it is sinking in mentally - but also my body is reminding me that I am making the right call too.

“This season has been difficult physically with my back and my knees and my shoulder as well.

“Not many people know but I’m actually due a shoulder op because I’ve only got one tendon in there.

“So it’s been difficult this season, especially with how busy we’ve been in such a short space of time.”

As this event is a benefit meeting fans are reminded Wolverhampton season tickets and complimentary passes are not valid.

For fans unable to attend but still wish to support the event, a special 48-page souvenir programme has been produced with an in-depth and emotional interview with Schlein along with features with Chris Harris, Jason Crump and Scott Nicholls.

Club owner Chris Van Straaten has also penned a column with an interesting angle. It has a gloss cover and is a fine souvenir to keep of Schlein’s career. It’s available from curtis-sport.com and is £4.