Mazkenzie keeps title hopes alive as Rowlings continues to progress

Picture: Ian Ward

The Bathams Racing rider fought his way through the pack during race one and then enjoyed a real battle in the second to sit second in the championship, much to the delight of team boss Michael Rutter, from Bridgnorth.

The weekend, however, did not get off to the best start as a technical issue cut the first practice session short for Mackenzie.

In the second session, he produced a series of promising lap times and provided some valuable feedback.

Qualifying in mixed conditions, with the track drying quicker than expected, Mackenzie qualified in 13th position on the fifth row.

But he showed his class during a dry race one, battling through the pack to finish on the position, as well as setting a lap time good enough to claim a front row start for race two the following day.

Mackenzie was part of a group of riders who broke away in race two and finished fourth to claim valuable championship points and close the gap on the championship leader to just three points.

Rutter said: “Massive thanks to everyone in the team for coming away this weekend with a third and fourth.

"It could easily have been a disaster for us but they were all brilliant and worked so hard."

Newport's Harry Rowlings also continued his steady progress in the GP2 class of the British Supersport series as he claimed a best finish of the campaign to move into the championship's top eight.

The 21-year-old started Friday trying some new parts on the bike, which unfortunately failed to boost his speed.

"My lap times were slow and I had no confidence on the bike," said Rowlings.

"We racked our brains and tried to come up with a solution for qualifying.

"We tried again with some different parts and thankfully were heading in the right direction. I got my times down a bit and felt more comfortable."

Faced with mixed conditions for the opening race, the team opted for wet tyres – and, with it being the first time Rowlings had ridden a GP2 bike in the rain, he had a lot to learn.

"I was a bit too cautious on the first laps and lost a few places but as the race went on I got more confident got some places back," he said.

"I ended up P11, not ideal but I came away with more confidence with the bike.

"Going into the last race it was dry and I was feeling confident for a good result.

"I’d set my fastest lap of the weekend and was working my way through the pack, sitting around P7 in class when the rain started falling heavier and it was red flagged.

"After a while in pitlane, and with the rain not stopping, we put the wets on and tried to soften the dry suspension.

"I managed to bring the bike home in P6 so another good load of points.

"I’m now sitting P8 in the championship and I can't thank everyone enough for their efforts, late nights and hard work over weekend.

"After being seemingly lost on Friday, we grouped together and managed to get some good results and direction with the bike.

"So thanks to Steve Jordan Motorcycles, Matt Last, Moto Meccanica, Tony Scott Motorsport, Paul Robson, Charlie Fisher and my dad for everything this weekend.

"And to all my other sponsors – Bernard Elliott Racing, Factory Agencies, GBRacing World Class Motorcycle Protection, HF Refinishing, HEL Performance, ST Services, Skidmarx UK LTD, Sublime Designs, BDS Racing, Bell Powersports UK and FUCHS UK – for their support in getting me out every weekend and making it possible for me to race."