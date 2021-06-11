Gemma Howell is beaten by world champ

Team GB's Gemma Howell

The Telford judoka – competing in the under-70kg category – was defeated by Japan’s Ono Yoko in the third round after overcoming Puerto Rico’s Maria Perez to reach that stage.

Howell is now set to turn her attentions to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. If selected, it would be the Shropshire athlete’s second Games – she competed at London 2012, but then missed the Rio 2016 Games through injury.

At this year’s World Championships, which are being held in Budapest, Hungary, Sarah Adlington will fly the flag for Great Britain and Shropshire today.

The Shrewsbury judoka competes in the over-78kg category.