Davies back on Ducati and raring to go after signing with new team

Emotions ran high as Davies powered to victory in his final race with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Davies took the top step on during last race of the 2020 World Superbike campaign Davies' total number of podiums with Ducati stands at 86 – and he will be hoping for more in 2021

The Mid Wales star has agreed terms with Go Eleven Ducati for the 2021 campaign.

Thanks to the close collaboration with the 33-year-old's former team, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati and Feel Racing, Davies will compete on the 2021 version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Davies, from Presteigne, who has 32 wins and 98 podiums to his name in the premier class, will be back on a Ducati in World SBK for an eighth-straight year.

He said: "I am very happy to join forces with Go Eleven.

"I had a great end of the 2020 season, winning last race in Estoril and scoring the most points in the last nine races.

"Go Eleven put together a great 2020 season as well.

"I think it has the makings of a really strong partnership for 2021 World SBK championship so thanks to Go Eleven for the trust and also thanks to the other partners helping put this together, to give us the chance to win next year – Ducati, Aruba and Feel Racing.

"I am just looking forward to getting started."

Davies has established himself as one of the finest World SBK riders out there, having finished second in the standings three times, and third twice, which included the 2020 campaign – his final year with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati.

He signed off in real style too, claiming a second and first in the final round, before being replaced in the team by Italian Michael Rubin Rinaldi, who will line up alongside Scott Redding in 2021.

Gianni Ramello, team principal at Go Eleven, said: "I wrote a book, a book about my life and my dreams in the world of SBK.

"Among my dreams there has always been Chaz, one of those riders who make you fall in love with this sport.

"Now the missing piece has arrived to crown many years of sacrifices, a lot of commitment and a lot of passion.

"It will certainly be a challenging year, we must all give our all and bring Chaz to the top step of the podium on every occasion.