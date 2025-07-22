'Work to do': Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury on Shrewsbury's 5-2 defeat to Bolton
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury bring their take as Salop suffered a heavy pre-season defeat at the hands of League One Bolton.
By Jonny Drury
Published
After four pre-season defeats on the bounce - Michael Appleton's side were humbled at the hands of Wanderers.
Callum Stewart and a late Will Gray strike saw Salop get on the scoresheet in the latest outing.
Ollie and Jonny discuss the defeat and how it shows there is work for Salop to do before the start of their League Two campaign.