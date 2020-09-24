Giants aiming to cap debut season in style with title win

After bouncing back from a defeat at the hands of Stourbridge Titans by beating Wolverhampton Wolves 10-0, Giants carried that form into the play-off semi-finals.

Rookie pitcher Jacob Preater impressed in his second start as number one seeds Giants gained revenge over the fourth-seeded Titans 11-4. Preater, 16, threw four innings of shut-out allowing no runs to cross the plate.

Giants blew the game open, scoring nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings and out-batting the Titans 15-4 on hits.

Rookie Will Waters led the way for Giants with three hits and three runs in for the day.

Giants will face Wolverhampton Wolves one last time in the final as they attempt to secure the league championship in their debut season.

And there is more good news off the field for the Giants with their hopes of finding a permanent home.

Club chair Tom Rochester said: “As it looks, the club has finally secured a site to build our home field in Telford.

“Thank you everyone for the help and support on our search and to the players for making this season so exciting. We’ll make an announcement soon”