Social Media Watch - May 21

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

With footballers coming back to train whilst following social distancing, today we focus on some of the big names back in action!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is back at it, and he's all smiles too!

Now at Juventus of course, Ronaldo shared an image of himself online back doing what he does best alongside the caption "When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties".

The forward is seen smiling and giving a double thumbs up, clearly delighted to be back on the pitch.

Here's hoping he's all smiles when he gets back into competitive action.

N'Golo Kante

Yesterday, we shared an image of former Villa winger Ashley Young, who's seen his hair grow out during lockdown.

It's not only him who hasn't got the clippers out either, with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante also showing off a new look.

Kante was pictured in the midst of training, and you'd be forgiven for giving him a second glance after seeing his lockdown look.

Once the barbers are opened, we're not sure how many of these new looks will be hanging around.

Dele Alli

Let's be honest, when was the last time you needed to fill up the car?

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli clearly hasn't bothered, after he shared an image of himself heading to training by bicycle!

Snapped at Spurs training, Alli was sitting on a classic looking two wheeler.

Maybe we'll see him head to games by bicycle in future?

Wilfried Zaha

The rules of returning to training are fairly strict for footballers, with a number of guidelines needing to be met.

It seems Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is sticking to them diligently, after he was pictured heading to work with all his gear in a plastic box.

Players are often required to bring their own kit and wash it themselves at home - and clearly Wilfried doesn't mind one bit.

Careful, we don't want any kit managers put out of a job!