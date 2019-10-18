Celebration time for Bridgnorth Ladies rounders

They were crowned Division Two champions in the South Shropshire Ladies Rounders League, which is played in Ludlow throughout the summer, in their first season of action.

The winning squad received their trophies at the awards bash, held at Ludlow Football Club.

And there was more success for the club to celebrate as Jade Morgan bagged two more awards.

She headed home with the Division Two players’ player award and also took the honour of top rounder scorer for the successful Bridgnorth side.