Celebration time for Bridgnorth Ladies rounders
Bridgnorth Ladies rounders team had plenty of cause for celebration at the end of season presentation night, as they toasted a promotion-winning campaign.
They were crowned Division Two champions in the South Shropshire Ladies Rounders League, which is played in Ludlow throughout the summer, in their first season of action.
The winning squad received their trophies at the awards bash, held at Ludlow Football Club.
And there was more success for the club to celebrate as Jade Morgan bagged two more awards.
She headed home with the Division Two players’ player award and also took the honour of top rounder scorer for the successful Bridgnorth side.
