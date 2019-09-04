Rutter bags another podium at Classic TT

It could have been even better for the Bridgnorth road racing star had he not broken down in two out of the three races on the Isle of Man.

A second place in the Junior Classic TT, a race he had won twice before, on board his Ripley Land Racing Honda, was his best result around the iconic 37.73-mile mountain course.

Rutter, 47, who suffered a minor crash during a practice week plagued by bad weather, also broke down in the Senior Classic TT, on his Yamaha FJ1200 – despite posting a fastest lap of 125.628mph, after tagging on to the back of Michael Dunlop – and Superbike Classic TT, on his G50 Matchless, due to mechanical problems.

"Practice week was again hit by the weather and I had problem with all the bikes accept the 350cc – that was the only one that seemed to be okay," he said.

Rutter gets some serious air at Ballacrye during the Superbike Classic TT. Picture: ottpix@btinternet.com

"I fell off Sarah's Cottage after going into a corner a bit quick and lost the front end.

"I was only going slowly so it more embarrassing than anything else, but it meant I hadn't really finished a proper lap by the time the races started.

"On the G50 Matchless, for race one, a bike which has had problems for the last few years, I broke down again on lap two with engine issues when I was running in about sixth.

"I got to race the 350cc in race two but to be honest I just wanted to finish it so I went out fairly slowly.

"After moving into fourth I started getting quicker and quicker, eventually finishing second, so I pleased but there was probably the potential for more. However, it was my first real good ride.

"For the Senior race, I was riding the Yamaha FJ1200. Michael Dunlop came passed me and I just tagged on the end of him and got a bit of a tow.

"I actually ended up going quicker than him and posted the fastest lap of the race and thought I was going well.

Rutter returned from the Classic TT content with another successful haul. Picture: ottpix@btinternet.com

"We refuelled together and left at the same time but I had to stop at Quarterbridge when something didn't feel right, then Braddan Bridge and then, by Ballaugh, it just stopped.

"You have to expect a breakdown on these old machines so to get a podium I've got to be happy, especially after what happened last year when I didn't finish a single race."

Rutter and the test of the Black Country-based Bathams Racing team have already turned their attentions back to British Superbikes series, which returns this weekend at Donington Park.

Main rider Taylor Mackenzie, who currently sits second in the National Superstock 1000 championship, has already been out testing on a brand-new BMW 1000RR, which has been bought by the team in a bid to give the rider the extra power needed to overhaul Richard Cooper's factory Suzuki.

Rutter said: "We've been testing at Donington Park with Taylor on the new BMW 1000RR. I'm not sure if I'm racing yet so we'll have to see how it goes."

Welshpool's TT veteran Mike Cookson was also competing in the Classic TT, but this time as a team boss rather than a competitor.

Czech roads star Michal 'Indi' Dokoupil rode his Cookson Travel Suzuki 750 to a fine 10th place finish in the superbike race.

Michal 'Indi' Dokoupil en route to 10th place during the Superbike Classic TT. Picture: ottpix@btinternet.com

He also clocked a lap of 119mph, which meant he was the fastest Suzuki rider during the race.

The bike was solely looked after by sidecar racer Cookson, who played the role of team owner, mechanic and even tea boy all week ensuring it was a proper privateer's effort.

"It made the achievement of coming away with a top 10 for the second year, and a Silver Replica for Indi, even more enjoyable as most of the teams had several mechanics and team members, and a much bigger race budget," he said.

"With just four practice laps completed due to a couple of little issues and poor weather, Indi took the bike to Jurby test track to settle himself as he had had so little riding time.

Czech racing star Michal Dokoupil at Ballaugh during qualifying. Picture: ottpix@btinternet.com

"We hope to be involved again next year and Indi has said, with a few minor adjustments and a little more practice time, he thinks he can crack the 120mph average lap speed."